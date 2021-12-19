Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our casual use of facial analysis tools can lead to more sinister applications

By Stephen Monteiro, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, Concordia University
Facial recognition technologies have become more popular through increasingly sophisticated devices and popular fads. Casual use of face scanning and analysis features has long-term social impacts.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


