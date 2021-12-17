Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus – “We cannot give up our struggle for freedom of the press”

By alexandraek
NewsSeven months after what was a terrible day for TUT.BY, Belarus’s leading independent news website, one of its journalists, Aleksandra Pushkina, describes for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) how this popular media outlet was persecuted and issues an appeal for support for her imprisoned colleagues and the country’s independent media.On 18 May 2021, the Belarusian authorities blocked access to the TUT.BY website, raided its offices and arrested 15 members of its staff, who are still in prison.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


