Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Shropshire byelection: lessons from the Liberal Democrats' upset victory

By Louise Thompson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
The Conservative Party’s poor performance in North Shropshire byelection was not unexpected, despite the rural seat having been a Tory stronghold for nearly 200 years.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan overturned a massive Conservative majority of nearly 23,000 in North Shropshire to win the seat vacated following Conservative MP Owen Paterson’s resignation. Paterson was found to have broken…The Conversation


