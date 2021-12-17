Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Undertones: Online violence in Myanmar, Pakistan’s smog cover-up

By Civic Media Observatory
Myanmar’s pro-military factions express themselves openly on social media, targeting pro-democracy supporters. And the government of Pakistan’s Punjab region clamps don on posts about poor air quality in the region.


