Human Rights Observatory

In Nigeria, the government weaponises the law against online expression

By Tomiwa Ilori
The Nigerian Communications Act of 2003 (NCA) has been employed by the government in justifying various violations of online freedom of expression in Africa's most populous nation.


© Global Voices -


