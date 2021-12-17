Can oily fish, cherries or milk help you sleep? Here's what the evidence shows
By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Almost one-in-five British people report they don’t get enough sleep each night. The problem is so bad that in total the UK public are losing around a night’s worth of shut-eye each week.
There are a lot of popular beliefs about foods and drinks helping people get a good night’s rest, but many of them are not based on scientific evidence. Here’s what we know.
