Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

By Michael R. Nadorff, Associate Professor of Psychology, Mississippi State University
Julie Cerel, Professor of Social Work, University of Kentucky
Nearly all suicide-loss survivors experience guilt, wondering what they could have done to prevent it. But despite decades of research, experts struggle to identify risk factors and predict suicide.The Conversation


