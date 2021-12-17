Tolerance.ca
Vitamin D supplements may reduce the duration of the common cold

By Sophie E Harrison, Research Development and Innovation Officer, Bangor University
Neil Walsh, Professor, Director Extremes Research Group, Liverpool John Moores University
Sam Oliver, Reader in Sport & Exercise Science, Bangor University
After a couple of years of mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising, the common cold is back. And – according to some people – back with a vengeance. Some are calling it a “super cold” – others, “the worst cold ever”. Fortunately, there may be a way to reduce the duration of a cold: vitamin D supplements.

We may suffer more common colds during the winter because we spend more time close to each other indoors. But vitamin D levels might also influence the risk of getting a cold. There are more colds…The Conversation


