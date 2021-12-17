Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Frydenberg's MYEFO Budget update shows big election war chest

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The Morrison government has given itself a massive “war chest” for spending in the run-up to next year’s election, the budget update released on Thursday reveals.

The Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) shows $15.9 billion in expenditure “decisions taken but not yet announced and not for publication” over the forward estimates.

It is believed that roughly half of this refers to commercial-in-confidence and like decisions, such as vaccine purchases and support for airlines – leaving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


