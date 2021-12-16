Amid global crisis, how can universities be regenerated to serve the common good?
By Kristen Lyons, Professor Environment and Development Sociology, The University of Queensland
Fern Thompsett, PhD Candidate, Department of Anthropology, Columbia University
Richard Hil, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Human Serivces and Social Work, Griffith University
Universities must be considered as not only in crisis but also as drivers of crisis in a world of climate change, biodiversity loss, authoritarianism and deep social and economic inequalities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 16, 2021