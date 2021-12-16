Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why toy shops — and Amazon — are tapping into paper catalogues

By Joanne E. McNeish, Associate Professor, Marketing, Ryerson University
Share this article
Did you receive them? Found in many mailboxes in this second pandemic holiday season were paper catalogues from Toys “R” Us, Mastermind Toys and perhaps most surprisingly, the highly profitable digital retailer Amazon. Amazon first launched a toy catalogue in 2018 and mailed it to millions of customers.

While it might seem that paper catalogues would be relegated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Imperial loot in a small-town gallery in New Zealand? The curious case of Gore’s ‘Benin bronzes’
~ Farmers shouldn't have to compete with solar companies for land. We need better policies so everyone can benefit
~ 1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia
~ COVID has changed students' needs and expectations. How do universities respond?
~ Friday essay: morning thalassa – the calm, salt therapy of Sydney's women's pool
~ COVID in Victoria: 262 days in lockdown, 3 stunning successes and 4 avoidable failures
~ Face masks, digital screens and winter weather are a triple threat for dry eyes
~ Slovakia must be more ambitious in its support for media independence, RSF says
~ More reporters arrested in renewed crackdown in Ethiopia
~ Sierra Leonean rapper posts “obscene and dangerous” comments about journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter