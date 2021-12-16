Tolerance.ca
1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia

By Bruno Alves Buzatto, Principal Biologist at Bennelongia Environmental Consultants, The University of Western Australia
Millipedes were the first land animals, and today we know of more than 13,000 species. There are likely thousands more species of the many-legged invertebrates awaiting discovery and formal scientific description.

The name “millipede” comes from the Latin for “thousand feet”, but until now no known species had more than 750 legs. However, my colleagues and I recently found a new champion.

The eyeless, subterranean Eumillipes persephone, discovered 60 metres underground near the south…The Conversation


