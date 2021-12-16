Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID has changed students' needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

By Shirley Alexander, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Education and Students), University of Technology Sydney
Allison Littlejohn, Professor and Director of Knowledge Lab, UCL
Rhona Sharpe, Director, Centre for Teaching and Learning, University of Oxford
Sue Bennett, Professor of Education, University of Wollongong
Tunde Varga-Atkins, Senior Educational Developer (Digital Education), Centre For Innovation In Education, University of Liverpool
One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.

Flexibility…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


