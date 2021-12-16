Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID in Victoria: 262 days in lockdown, 3 stunning successes and 4 avoidable failures

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
Share this article
As we reach the end of 2021 and cast our eyes towards 2022, we can begin to imagine what life in the “post-pandemic” world might look like.

But before we do this, it’s vital we look back and learn every lesson we can so next time we are faced with such a crisis – and there will be a next time – we can do better.

If the measure of success in responding to the pandemic is the amount of disease prevented and lives saved, Australia will undoubtedly be held up globally as an exemplar of best practice.

However, the real story of the response to COVID in Australia is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why toy shops — and Amazon — are tapping into paper catalogues
~ Imperial loot in a small-town gallery in New Zealand? The curious case of Gore’s ‘Benin bronzes’
~ Farmers shouldn't have to compete with solar companies for land. We need better policies so everyone can benefit
~ 1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia
~ COVID has changed students' needs and expectations. How do universities respond?
~ Friday essay: morning thalassa – the calm, salt therapy of Sydney's women's pool
~ Face masks, digital screens and winter weather are a triple threat for dry eyes
~ Slovakia must be more ambitious in its support for media independence, RSF says
~ More reporters arrested in renewed crackdown in Ethiopia
~ Sierra Leonean rapper posts “obscene and dangerous” comments about journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter