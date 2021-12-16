Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

More reporters arrested in renewed crackdown in Ethiopia

By assistante Afrique
NewsArrests of more journalists in recent weeks for their coverage of the 13-month-old civil war have confirmed the disastrous setback for press freedom seen in Ethiopia in 2021, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), calling on the authorities to free detained journalists and end the harassment and restrictions to which they are being subjected. Amir Aman Kiyaro, a freelance video reporter who works for the Associated Press news agency, was arrested in the capital, Addis Ababa, on his return from a reporting trip


© Reporters without borders -


