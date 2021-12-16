Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Octopus, crabs and lobsters feel pain – this is how we found out

By Alexandra Schnell, Research Fellow in Comparative Psychology, Darwin College, University of Cambridge
Andrew Crump, Postdoctoral Research Officer, London School of Economics and Political Science
Jonathan Birch, Associate Professor of Philosophy, London School of Economics and Political Science
Share this article
Does a lobster feel pain when you pop it in a pot? The UK government asked us to find out.

We were commissioned to find out the likelihood of sentience – the capacity to have feelings, such as pain and pleasure – in two groups of invertebrate animals: the cephalopod molluscs (including octopuses, cuttlefishes and squids) and decapod crustaceans (including lobsters, crabs and prawns). We found strong and diverse evidence of sentience in both. And our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coffee's health benefits aren’t as straightforward as they seem – here’s why
~ How the humble limpet helped humans develop, survive and thrive
~ Is Santa's sleigh zero carbon? The answer lies in reindeer poo
~ Hydroelectric dams take toll on endangered big cats, study shows
~ 'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit
~ Releasing US$9.5 billion in frozen assets can't help the Afghan people as long as the Taliban remain in power
~ Shocking but not surprising: Auditor General of Canada criticizes enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for migrant workers
~ A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity
~ Organizational support: The key to employee commitment and well-being during the pandemic
~ UN Experts Urge Reform of Sri Lanka’s Counterterrorism Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter