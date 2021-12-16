Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hydroelectric dams take toll on endangered big cats, study shows

By Tara Pirie, Postdoctoral Researcher, People and Wildlife Research Group, University of Reading
Share this article
Big cats are among the most widespread top predators on Earth. Lions stalk zebra in the African savanna, tigers ambush antelope in the forests of Asia and jaguars hunt deer in the jungles of South America. They play an important role in ecosystems by regulating the numbers of these herbivores, in turn, reducing the deterioration of vegetated habitats and maintaining species diversity.

Tigers, lions and jaguars must cover large areas to find food, so they need a lot of energy. As with many large carnivores,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Octopus, crabs and lobsters feel pain – this is how we found out
~ Coffee's health benefits aren’t as straightforward as they seem – here’s why
~ How the humble limpet helped humans develop, survive and thrive
~ Is Santa's sleigh zero carbon? The answer lies in reindeer poo
~ 'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit
~ Releasing US$9.5 billion in frozen assets can't help the Afghan people as long as the Taliban remain in power
~ Shocking but not surprising: Auditor General of Canada criticizes enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for migrant workers
~ A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity
~ Organizational support: The key to employee commitment and well-being during the pandemic
~ UN Experts Urge Reform of Sri Lanka’s Counterterrorism Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter