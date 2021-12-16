Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Releasing US$9.5 billion in frozen assets can't help the Afghan people as long as the Taliban remain in power

By Weeda Mehran, Lecturer in politics at the College of Social Sciences and International Studies, University of Exeter
Share this article
Even if the money were released, the likelihood of the corrupt and inept Taliban using it to fix the humanitarian crisis afflicting the country is remote.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Octopus, crabs and lobsters feel pain – this is how we found out
~ Coffee's health benefits aren’t as straightforward as they seem – here’s why
~ How the humble limpet helped humans develop, survive and thrive
~ Is Santa's sleigh zero carbon? The answer lies in reindeer poo
~ Hydroelectric dams take toll on endangered big cats, study shows
~ 'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit
~ Shocking but not surprising: Auditor General of Canada criticizes enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for migrant workers
~ A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity
~ Organizational support: The key to employee commitment and well-being during the pandemic
~ UN Experts Urge Reform of Sri Lanka’s Counterterrorism Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter