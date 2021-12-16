Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Organizational support: The key to employee commitment and well-being during the pandemic

By Oli Mihalache, Associate Professor of Digital Transformation, Faculty of Business, Athabasca University
Share this article
Organizations can reduce some of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing customizable support measures can improve employees’ work commitment and well-being.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Octopus, crabs and lobsters feel pain – this is how we found out
~ Coffee's health benefits aren’t as straightforward as they seem – here’s why
~ How the humble limpet helped humans develop, survive and thrive
~ Is Santa's sleigh zero carbon? The answer lies in reindeer poo
~ Hydroelectric dams take toll on endangered big cats, study shows
~ 'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit
~ Releasing US$9.5 billion in frozen assets can't help the Afghan people as long as the Taliban remain in power
~ Shocking but not surprising: Auditor General of Canada criticizes enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for migrant workers
~ A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity
~ UN Experts Urge Reform of Sri Lanka’s Counterterrorism Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter