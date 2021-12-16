Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Urge Reform of Sri Lanka’s Counterterrorism Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Police Special Task Force is deployed after eight inmates were killed in a prison incident in Mahara, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 30, 2020.  © 2020 Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto via AP Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa carries little credibility when he tells foreign diplomats he will reform the country’s Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). After all, earlier this year, he acted to make the law, which permits long-term detention without trial, more repressive, not less. Amid growing domestic and international pressure, his administration…


