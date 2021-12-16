Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia vetoes resolution on climate change

On 13 December 2021, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres promoted the adoption of a draft resolution on global warming presented by Niger, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency. However, to everyone's surprise, Russia decided to veto this long-awaited text. Russia does not dispute that climate is changing and that the changes being witnessed may spur conflicts, but the text left the door open for the Council to intervene in local conflicts in the name of global (...)


© Voltaire Network -


