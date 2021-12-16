Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half

By Katarzyna Nowak, Białowieża Geobotanical Station, Department of Biology, University of Warsaw
Bogdan Jaroszewicz, Professor of Biology and Director of Białowieża Geobotanical Station, University of Warsaw
Michał Żmihorski, Biogeography Research Leader, Mammal Research Institute, Polish Academy of Sciences
Poland is planning to build a wall along its border with Belarus, primarily to block migrants fleeing the Middle East and Asia. But the wall would also divide the vast and ancient Białowieża Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site which harbours more than 12,000 animal species and includes the largest remnants of primeval forest that once covered most of lowland Europe.

