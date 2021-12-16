Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do bats pass diseases to humans?

By Isabelle Catherine Winder, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
Why do bats pass deadly diseases like ebola to humans? – Sreehari, aged nine, Kerala, India

This is a great question – and it’s one that doctors and scientists have been investigating for a while. The reasons bats pass lots of diseases to humans have to do with their unique lifestyle and how they have evolved.

Bats are both more likely than other animals to have a wide variety of diseases like ebola, rabies and coronaviruses and more likely to pass them on to us.

Flight and defence against disease


Bats are the only freely flying mammals,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


