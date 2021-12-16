Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

By Mir Jalil Razavi, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Weiying Dai, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them.

Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying…The Conversation


