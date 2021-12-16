Your kid is having a meltdown in the supermarket. In tough parenting moments, here's what you can do
By Julia Caldwell, Clinical Psychologist and Researcher, The University of Queensland
Koa Whittingham, Psychologist and Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Pamela Meredith, Honorary Associate Professor, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Queensland, and Professor of Occupational Therapy, University of the Sunshine Coast
Parenting means internal competition between three evolved responses: the threat, drive and soothing system. The threat light is on often, but it can be dampened by tapping into the soothing system.
- Wednesday, December 15, 2021