Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caroline Kennedy is an ideal US Ambassador and a huge compliment to Australia

By Jared Mondschein, Senior Research Fellow, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
US President Joe Biden has nominated Caroline Kennedy as the next US Ambassador to Australia.

This follows months of speculation that Kennedy would be given a high-profile ambassadorial role, possibly to Australia.

It also fills an important vacancy. Australia has been without an US ambassador since Arthur B Culverhouse finished in Canberra…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


