Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Armed Separatists’ Attack on Education

By Human Rights Watch
Attacks by armed separatist groups on students, teachers, and schools in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions have had a devastating impact on children’s right to education. These criminal attacks don’t just cause immediate physical and psychological harm, but they jeopardize the future of tens of thousands of students. Regional and international partners should urge Cameroonian authorities to investigate and prosecute attacks on education and provide forensic and justice system support. (Nairobi) – Systematic and widespread attacks by armed separatist groups on students, teachers, and schools in Cameroon’s…


