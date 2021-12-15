Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fydenberg's MYEFO Budget update shows big election war chest

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
The Morrison government has given itself a massive “war chest” for spending in the run-up to next year’s election, the budget update released on Thursday reveals.

The Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) shows $15.9 billion in expenditure “decisions taken but not yet announced and not for publication” over the forward estimates.

It is believed that roughly half of this refers to commercial-in-confidence and like decisions, such as vaccine purchases – leaving the rest for pre-election spending.

Last year’s MYEFO had only $1.5 billion for unannounced spending.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Allan Fels: As ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb will put the public interest first, despite years of fighting for business
~ La Niña just raised sea levels in the western Pacific by up to 20cm. This height will be normal by 2050
~ Shaming unvaccinated people has to stop. We've turned into an angry mob and it's getting ugly
~ Does the US have the right to sail warships through the South China Sea? And can China stop them?
~ July 7 declared World Kiswahili Language Day: A new project seeks to better understand present day dialectal variations Swahili
~ Myanmar Atrocities Show Need for International Action
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer
~ What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus from the economy
~ Support and collaboration with health-care providers can help people make health decisions
~ Mali: Security Suspects Allegedly Tortured
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter