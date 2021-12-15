Fydenberg's MYEFO Budget update shows big election war chest
By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The Morrison government has given itself a massive “war chest” for spending in the run-up to next year’s election, the budget update released on Thursday reveals.
The Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) shows $15.9 billion in expenditure “decisions taken but not yet announced and not for publication” over the forward estimates.
It is believed that roughly half of this refers to commercial-in-confidence and like decisions, such as vaccine purchases – leaving the rest for pre-election spending.
Last year’s MYEFO had only $1.5 billion for unannounced spending.
