Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Atrocities Show Need for International Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident walks past smoldering houses following an alleged military attack on Kinma village, Pauk township, Magway Region, in central Myanmar, June 16, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo In a year where atrocities by Myanmar’s military have been commonplace, credible reports of a massacre of 11 people, including 5 children, who were bound, shot, and then burned, have sparked revulsion and outrage. Photos and video circulated online show the remains of the victims in Don Taw village, Sagaing Region, in northwestern Myanmar. Villagers returning from hiding after fleeing a military…


© Human Rights Watch -


