Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Abusive Rule 10 Years after Kim Jong Il

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Then North Korea leader Kim Jong Il, left, and his son and now leader, Kim Jong Un, attend a military parade marking the 65th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 10, 2010. © 2010 Kyodo News via AP, File (Seoul) – The 10th anniversary of the death of North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Il should focus global attention on the brutal rule of his son Kim Jong Un, Human Rights Watch said today. Kim Jong Il died on December 17, 2011. During the 10 years since his father’s death, Kim Jong Un has expanded invasive surveillance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


