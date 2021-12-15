Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus from the economy

By Edouard Wemy, Assistant Professor of Economics, Clark University
Share this article
Until recently the Federal Reserve had been purchasing roughly $120 billion of assets every month to support the US economy. The Fed began scaling back those purchases in November and doubled the pace on Dec. 15.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer
~ Support and collaboration with health-care providers can help people make health decisions
~ Mali: Security Suspects Allegedly Tortured
~ US Congress Misses Key Opportunity to Promote Rights
~ Why we still fall for influencers, salesmen and politicians who lie
~ Prior's warning: what would NZ’s greatest 20th century philosopher have said about civil liberties in the COVID age?
~ Top teaching tips in 2 minutes – how videos can spread better practices through our unis
~ Hibbert's flowers and Hitler's beetle – what do we do when species are named after history's monsters?
~ 30 years since The Addams Family hit the big screen, it is still the perfect blend of horror and comedy
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter