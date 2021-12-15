Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Misses Key Opportunity to Promote Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The dome of the US Capitol seen through a glass ceiling in Washington, DC, April 29, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Today, the US Congress passed the annual defense spending bill. The legislation leaves out several significant human rights priorities, despite efforts from some lawmakers. Each year, legislators actively seek to include their own amendments in the final bill - known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) - to ensure passage of the things they care about, even if only tangentially related to defense. Over the past several months,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer
~ What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus from the economy
~ Support and collaboration with health-care providers can help people make health decisions
~ Mali: Security Suspects Allegedly Tortured
~ Why we still fall for influencers, salesmen and politicians who lie
~ Prior's warning: what would NZ’s greatest 20th century philosopher have said about civil liberties in the COVID age?
~ Top teaching tips in 2 minutes – how videos can spread better practices through our unis
~ Hibbert's flowers and Hitler's beetle – what do we do when species are named after history's monsters?
~ 30 years since The Addams Family hit the big screen, it is still the perfect blend of horror and comedy
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter