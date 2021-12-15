Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vassily Nebenzia veto the UNSC draft resolution on climate and security, by Vasily Nebenzya

By Vasily Nebenzya
Share this article
Mr.President, As we repeatedly stated before, the draft resolution on climate and security which is under consideration today is unacceptable to Russia. Let me again explain our position. The co-sponsors did not and do not want to listen to our elaborations, nor did they want to talk meaningfully about that. They would not accept any arguments – either from us or other SC and UN member states. We are opposed to establishing a new track of UNSC activities that asserts a generic automatic (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Why we still fall for influencers, salesmen and politicians who lie
~ Prior's warning: what would NZ’s greatest 20th century philosopher have said about civil liberties in the COVID age?
~ Top teaching tips in 2 minutes – how videos can spread better practices through our unis
~ Hibbert's flowers and Hitler's beetle – what do we do when species are named after history's monsters?
~ 30 years since The Addams Family hit the big screen, it is still the perfect blend of horror and comedy
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer.
~ 'They should have a roadblock': why the NT must delay opening its border to protect First Nations people
~ We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried
~ What is the Fed taper? An economist explains
~ How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter