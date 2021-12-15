Tolerance.ca
USA revenge on Julian Assange , by Meera Terada

By Meera Terada
In an interview with Mira Terada, Kristinn Hrafnsson, director of Wikileaks, points out that the attempt to extradite Julian Assange to the United States is not based on any actual charge, but is solely motivated by the country's desire for revenge. This is a misuse of the law and an assertion of US omnipotence.


