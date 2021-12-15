Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says

By Costas Milas, Professor of Finance, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Interest rates were remarkably stable in ancient societies. It has been argued that this was because they reflected the local system of numerical fractions. Classical Greece had a “normal” interest rate of 10% per annum to reflect its smallest fractional unit, dekate, for instance, whereas classical Rome’s was 8.33% per annum to reflect its smallest fractional unit of 1/12th, uncia.

This saved ancient policymakers from the trouble of making interest rate decisions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hepatitis B in Nigeria: fresh data to inform prevention and care
~ What South Africa's COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
~ Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual
~ Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
~ Celebrating Dolly Rathebe, South Africa's original black woman superstar
~ Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria
~ South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching
~ Five exciting African museums to add to your travel wish list
~ Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
~ If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter