Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hepatitis B in Nigeria: fresh data to inform prevention and care

By Busayo Ajuwon, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
Katrina Roper, Honorary Lecturer, Australian National University
Meru Sheel, Epidemiologist | Senior Research Fellow, Australian National University
Share this article
Hepatitis B is an infectious disease caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Nearly 300 million people worldwide live with this virus, which resulted in an estimated 820,000 preventable deaths in 2019. The virus is most commonly spread from mother to child during birth and through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Infection in infancy and early childhood leads to chronic hepatitis in about 95% of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
~ What South Africa's COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
~ Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual
~ Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
~ Celebrating Dolly Rathebe, South Africa's original black woman superstar
~ Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria
~ South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching
~ Five exciting African museums to add to your travel wish list
~ Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
~ If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter