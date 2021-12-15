Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual

By John Kinahan, Honorary Research Fellow at the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Not every archaeological discovery is made by opening the tomb of a long dead king. Indeed, some important finds seem inconsequential at first. Such as ostrich feathers stained with ochre, a leather bag containing emperor moth cocoons and a strange vessel made from the cranium of an African wild dog I unearthed from a sterile layer at Falls Rock Shelter. The site lies just below the summit of the remote DâuresThe Conversation


© The Conversation -


