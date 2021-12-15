Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
By Neal Robert Haddaway, Senior Research Fellow, Africa Centre for Evidence and Stockholm Environment Institute, University of Johannesburg
Joe Duggan, PhD Candidate, Australian National Centre of the Public Awareness of Science, Australian National University
Nicholas Badullovich, PhD candidate, Australian National University
As the climate changes, negative environmental effects are being felt and seen around the world.
The effect that climate change has on mental health is less…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 15, 2021