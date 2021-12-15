Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five exciting African museums to add to your travel wish list

By Nompumelelo Maringa, Faunal research assistant, Genus, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Museums allow us to delve deep into the past with eye-catching displays of artefacts, ancient textiles, high-quality images and short films that narrate how our ancestors lived.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
~ Hepatitis B in Nigeria: fresh data to inform prevention and care
~ What South Africa's COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
~ Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual
~ Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
~ Celebrating Dolly Rathebe, South Africa's original black woman superstar
~ Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria
~ South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching
~ Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
~ If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter