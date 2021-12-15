Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rose Ayling-Ellis in the Strictly final: how the brain helps a person dance to music they can't hear

By Helen E Nuttall, Lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience, Lancaster University
Kate Slade, Research Associate in the Neuroscience of Speech and Action Laboratory, Lancaster University
This year’s series final of Strictly Come Dancing will feature actor Rose Ayling-Ellis. Ayling-Ellis is the show’s first ever contestant who is deaf. She has wowed Strictly viewers throughout the series and achieved excellent scores from the judges. But how is it possible that a person who is deaf can dance to music they can’t actually hear?

Read complete article

