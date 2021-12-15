Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change and extreme weather may lead to food shortages and escalating prices

By Paul Ekins, Professor of Resources and Environmental Policy, UCL
Share this article
In a world with an increasing human population, climate change may have a serious impact on our ability to grow enough food.

Research from as far back as 2007 found that around 30% of year-to-year fluctuations in tonnes of crops grown per hectare were due to changes in the climate. It is remarkable under these circumstances that the global agricultural system has managed to remain fairly robust, and that major food shortages have been rare.

On the other hand, food prices…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
~ Hepatitis B in Nigeria: fresh data to inform prevention and care
~ What South Africa's COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
~ Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual
~ Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
~ Celebrating Dolly Rathebe, South Africa's original black woman superstar
~ Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria
~ South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching
~ Five exciting African museums to add to your travel wish list
~ Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter