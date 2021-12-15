Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dating app users are disclosing STI and vaccine status for safer encounters and queer apps are leading the way

By Anthony Fong, Dalla Lana Fellow, University of Toronto
Share this article
Queer dating apps are leading the way when it comes to being more open about sexual health and health in general.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
~ Hepatitis B in Nigeria: fresh data to inform prevention and care
~ What South Africa's COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
~ Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual
~ Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
~ Celebrating Dolly Rathebe, South Africa's original black woman superstar
~ Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria
~ South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching
~ Five exciting African museums to add to your travel wish list
~ Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter