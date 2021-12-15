Lab-grown meats and cow-free dairy can meet the demand for protein and help address climate change
By Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Katherine Alexandra Newman, PhD Candidate, Political Science, University of Victoria
Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair, Food Security and the Environment, University of The Fraser Valley
Michael von Massow, Associate Professor, Food Economics, University of Guelph
Robert Newell, Associate Director, Food and Agriculture Institute, University of The Fraser Valley
Technological advancements in food production have created new ways to meet the growing demand for protein. Canada’s investment in this industry may create jobs and reduce carbon emissions.
