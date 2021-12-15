Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five takeaways from the UK government's proposal to replace the Human Rights Act

By Helen Fenwick, Professor of Law, Durham University
After years of discussing its intention to replace the Human Rights Act, the UK government has opened a consultation on a new bill of rights to replace it.

The Conservative party has had an uneasy relationship with the Human Rights Act over the years. A promise to repeal and replace it with a British bill of rights has appeared in election…The Conversation


© The Conversation


