Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

By Breigha Adeyemo, Doctoral Candidate in Communication, University of Illinois at Chicago
Share this article
Today’s social media is plagued by racism and sexism. Without intentionally building the metaverse to be inclusive, it will be, too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hollywood has got method acting all wrong, here's what the process is really about
~ Three ways to improve the uptake of COVID vaccines by ethnic minority groups in the UK
~ Budget update forecasts unemployment falling to 4.25% by mid-2023
~ How workers become seduced by the cult of ‘optimal busyness’
~ Chennai's floods: the city has learned nothing from the past – here's what it can do
~ Do lateral flow tests detect omicron? Your questions answered
~ Nativity plays and school prayers: what children think of Christianity at primary school
~ How to understand your grief through writing
~ How Mrs. Claus embodied 19th-century debates about women's rights
~ Cellphone bans in the workplace are legal and more common among blue-collar jobs – they also might be a safety risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter