Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccines for children: How parents are influenced by misinformation, and how they can counter it

By Jaime Sidani, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Beth Hoffman, PhD Candidate in Behavioral and Community Health Sciences, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Maya Ragavan, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Since COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5 to 11 in early November 2021, many families have been lining up to get their school-age kids vaccinated prior to holiday travel and gatherings.

As of Dec. 14, 5.6 million U.S. children ages 5 to 11 – or about 19% of this age group – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And 2.9 million, or about 10%…The Conversation


