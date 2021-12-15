Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Authorities Double Down on Tibetan Reincarnations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Graduates of a training course in official policy on the recognition of reincarnations in Ngamring County, Shigatse Municipality, Tibet Autonomous Region, September 2021. © Ngamring County CCP Committee United Front Department via WeChat In late November, a senior local Chinese Communist Party official toured three townships in Sog, a county in the Tibet Autonomous Region that has a history of resistance to state controls on religion. His goal: to ensure local Tibetan officials endorse government policies on the recognition of Tibetan Buddhist incarnations. Attendees…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


