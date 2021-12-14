Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Prominent Blogger

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pham Doan Trang with two books that she co-authored, 2019. © Private Update: On December 14, 2021, a Hanoi court sentenced Pham Doan Trang to nine years in prison. Before her trial, Pham Doan Trang prepared a statement for publication. The English version is available here. The original Vietnamese is available here. (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should drop all criminal charges against the prominent human rights activist and blogger Pham Doan Trang and immediately release her, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 14, 2021, a court in Hanoi is scheduled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


