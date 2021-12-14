Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reporter dies under interrogation in Myanmar’s escalating terror

By asie2
NewsAfter a journalist died under interrogation today and three others were arrested in the past few days, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the international community to condemn the escalation in terror against reporters covering the news in Myanmar and to implement targeted sanctions against the generals running the country. Freelance photographer Soe Naing has become the first journalist to pay with his life for trying to report the news.


More
