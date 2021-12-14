Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How news coverage influences countries' emergency aid budgets – new research

By Martin Scott, Senior Lecturer in Media and International Development, University of East Anglia
Kate Wright, Academic Lead of Media and Communications Research Cluster, University of Edinburgh
Mel Bunce, Head of the Journalism Department, City, University of London
The news media cover humanitarian crises selectively. Events associated with clear, dramatic imagery, such as the 2020 Beirut port explosion, often receive intense global news coverage. By contrast, protracted humanitarian crises that are more difficult to access and explain to audiences, such as the civil war in Yemen that has been raging since 2014, are often scarcely reported – even if the level of need is far greater. This is clearly illustrated in the graph below.

This matters, we often…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


